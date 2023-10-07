Sikkim Flash Flood Death Toll Rises To 26; 142 People Still Missing

The death toll in Sikkim flash flood has reached 26 while 142 people are still said to be missing. The State Disaster Management Authority reported that the death toll from flash floods in Sikkim has climbed to 26. According to the Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority (SSDMA) report as of midnight on October 6, the death toll stood at 26. The report indicated that 2413 people have been rescued, and 1203 houses have been damaged in the flash flood.

The flash flood in the Teesta river basin on October 4 was triggered by the glacial-fed Lhonak Lake in north Sikkim. A total of 1173 houses were severely damaged, and 26 people were injured. The flash floods in the Teesta River basin resulted in the destruction of 13 bridges. Currently, 6875 people are residing in 22 relief camps, and the flood has affected 25,065 people, as stated by the Sikkim Disaster Management Authority.

On Friday evening, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang chaired a high-level meeting at his official residence in Mintokgang. The meeting was attended by various high-ranking officials, including Director General of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) Lt. Gen. Raghu Srinivasan, Chief Secretary of the Government of Sikkim, VB Pathak, DGP Sikkim, AK Singh, Deputy GOC of the 17 Mountain Division, DIG of ITBP, Chief Engineer of BRO, Swastik, Deputy Commandant ITBP, and senior officers of the State government and the Army.

The Chief Minister announced that the State Government, in collaboration with Sikkim Urja Limited, has devised a special financial relief package for the disaster-affected areas of the state.

Due to the glacial lake outburst flood and flash floods, there was a sudden surge in flows in the Teesta River, which washed away several bridges, parts of NH-10, the Chungthang Dam and has impacted several small towns and several infrastructure projects in the upper reaches of the river valley in Sikkim. The Sikkim government has set up 18 relief camps in Singtam, Rangpo, Dikchu and Adarsh Gaon which have faced most of the damages. (With ANI inputs)