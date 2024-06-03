Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM): This New Party Is Set To Revolutionise State Politics - Know About Its History

The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM), led by its president and Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, won a landslide victory on Sunday, securing 31 seats in the assembly's 32 members, and retaking power in the Himalayan state for a second term in a row. Tamang's mentor-turned-enemy, Pawan Kumar Chamling, was the president of the opposition Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF), which ruled the state for 25 years running until 2019. Chamling lost both of the seats he ran for. The 2019 assembly elections saw the SKM win 17 seats. Tamang and the SKM were praised for the win by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

What Is SKM Political Party?

An important political party in the Indian state of Sikkim is the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM), popularly called the Sikkim Revolutionary Front. It has controlled the state's administration since 2019. Formerly a minister in the state government and a member of the Sikkim Legislative Assembly, PS Golay was a part of the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF).

But, starting in December 2009, he started to openly criticise Pawan Kumar Chamling, the former chief minister of Sikkim and president of the SDF. The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha was established on February 4, 2013, by Golay. With Golay's appointment as Sikkim's chief minister on May 28, 2019, Pawan Kumar Chamling's 25-year reign came to an end as a result of his leadership.

The vote count for the Sikkim Assembly election 2024 began at 6 a.m. The ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) seeks re-election, while the opposition SDF seeks to succeed it.

Along with SKM and SDF, candidates from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress, and the Citizen Action Party-Sikkim (CAP-S) are running. To ensure that the counting process runs smoothly, the Election Commission has implemented stringent security measures. The results of the assembly election in another northeastern state, Arunachal Pradesh, will also be released today.

History Of SKM's Rise To Power Twice In Sikkim

In the Sikkim Legislative Assembly elections of April 12, 2014, the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) contested from all 32 constituencies, securing 10 seats and becoming the second-largest party and opposition in the assembly. In 2017, SKM elected Kunga Nima Lepcha as Acting President, and MP Subba and Navin Karki as Working Presidents. Arun Upreti was appointed as the Secretary General of the party.

In the lead-up to the 2019 Indian Elections, SKM considered forming an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) but ultimately decided to contest alone. After the 2019 Sikkim Legislative Assembly elections, they joined the National Democratic Alliance on May 26, 2019, under the leadership of the BJP.

Comparatively, in the 2019 elections, SKM, under the leadership of Prem Singh Tamang, secured 17 seats, while the then-incumbent Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) won 15 seats. However, this year's exit poll results signal a significant surge in SKM's projected seat share, potentially reflecting a strong mandate for the party.

SKM contested all 32 constituencies in the elections and emerged victorious in 17, effectively ending Pawan Kumar Chamling's 25-year rule in Sikkim. Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, his wife Krishna Kumari Rai, former chief minister Pawan Kumar Chamling and the former Indian footballer Bhaichung Bhutia are the prominent candidates amongst the 146 contestants in the fray for elections in 2024.