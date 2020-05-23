Sikkim reports first coronavirus COVID-19 case as Delhi returnee tests positive

Sikkim reported its first coronavirus COVID-19 case on Saturday as a 25-year-old student who recently returned from Delhi tested positive for the disease, a senior official said.

The sample of the student was sent to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital in Siliguri for testing. The report came back positive, Health Department Director General-cum-Secretary Pempa Tshering Bhutia told reporters here.

The student, who hails from Rabangla in South Sikkim district, is undergoing treatment at Sir Thutob Namgyal Memorial (STNM) Hospital here, he said.

The student was in Delhi to prepare for competitive examinations.

The Sikkim government had on May 22 nnounced that schools and other educational institutes in the state will reopen on June 15. Education Minister Kunga Nima Lepcha had said the decision was taken by taking into account the importance of higher classes and board exams.

Both the government and private schools will resume for classes 9 to 12 by complying government's guidelines regarding COVID-19, he had told reporters. However, nursery to class 8 will remain suspended until further order, the education minister said.

Online education will continue as usual in Sikkim, Lepcha said, adding that the daily assembly of schools will be suspended for this academic session.

The minister had said education is of paramount importance and it should not be hampered at any cost and for that purpose his department is trying to reach out to students within and outside the state. On the opening of colleges and universities, Lepcha had said that classes will be held in two shifts by duly adhering to social distancing and other guidelines.

The annual examinations will be postponed to February 2021 so that the focus is more on studies, he had said. Schools will remain open on all Saturdays as well, he added.