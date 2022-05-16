Sikkim Statehood Day: PM Modi and Prez Ram Nath Kovind extend greetings

New Delhi: On the occasion of Sikkim Statehood Day on Monday (May 16), Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind extended their best wishes to the state and people of Sikkim.

In a warm and gracious tweet, PM Modi wished his 'sisters and brothers' of Sikkim. In addition, he praised the people of Sikkim for gaining recognition in diverse fields and greatly contributing to national progress.

He wrote, "Statehood Day greetings to my sisters and brothers of Sikkim. The people of Sikkim have distinguished themselves in diverse fields and are making rich contributions to national progress. May the people of the state be blessed with happiness and good health."

Statehood Day greetings to my sisters and brothers of Sikkim. The people of Sikkim have distinguished themselves in diverse fields and are making rich contributions to national progress. May the people of the state be blessed with happiness and good health. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 16, 2022

Meanwhile, President Ram Nath Kovind also tweeted to greet the people of Sikkim. He credited the State for setting a positive example for the country in organic farming and sustainable development.

"Greetings to the people of Sikkim on Statehood Day. Sikkim has set an example before rest of the country in organic farming and adopting the path of sustainable development. My best wishes to all the residents of Sikkim for continued growth and prosperity," Kovind tweeted.

Greetings to the people of Sikkim on Statehood Day. Sikkim has set an example before rest of the country in organic farming and adopting the path of sustainable development. My best wishes to all the residents of Sikkim for continued growth and prosperity. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) May 16, 2022

For the unversed, on May 16, 1975, Sikkim officially became a state of India. Hence, this day is known as Sikkim Statehood Day.

Before Sikkim was an Indian state, it was India's protectorate which meant it was controlled and protected by the latter. In April, 1975, the Sikkim Parliament stated that the kind was deposed and declared Sikkim to be a part of India through a referendum until it officially became an Indian state in May, 1975.

