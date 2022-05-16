हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sikkim Statehood Day

Sikkim Statehood Day: PM Modi and Prez Ram Nath Kovind extend greetings

PM Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind greeted the people of Sikkim as they celebrate Sikkim Statehood Day on Monday (May 16).


Pic Credit: File Photo

New Delhi: On the occasion of Sikkim Statehood Day on Monday (May 16), Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind extended their best wishes to the state and people of Sikkim.

In a warm and gracious tweet, PM Modi wished his 'sisters and brothers' of Sikkim. In addition, he praised the people of Sikkim for gaining recognition in diverse fields and greatly contributing to national progress.

He wrote, "Statehood Day greetings to my sisters and brothers of Sikkim. The people of Sikkim have distinguished themselves in diverse fields and are making rich contributions to national progress. May the people of the state be blessed with happiness and good health."

 

Meanwhile, President Ram Nath Kovind also tweeted to greet the people of Sikkim. He credited the State for setting a positive example for the country in organic farming and sustainable development.

"Greetings to the people of Sikkim on Statehood Day. Sikkim has set an example before rest of the country in organic farming and adopting the path of sustainable development. My best wishes to all the residents of Sikkim for continued growth and prosperity," Kovind tweeted. 

 

For the unversed, on May 16, 1975, Sikkim officially became a state of India. Hence, this day is known as Sikkim Statehood Day. 

Before Sikkim was an Indian state, it was India's protectorate which meant it was controlled and protected by the latter. In April, 1975, the Sikkim Parliament stated that the kind was deposed and declared Sikkim to be a part of India through a referendum until it officially became an Indian state in May, 1975.

