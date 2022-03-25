Delhi ranks 3rd in per capita income after Sikkim, Goa: Eco Survey

New Delhi: The per capita income of Delhi is ranked at third place among the states and union territories while Goa stood at first place and Sikkim at second, according to the Economic Survey of Delhi 2021-22.

As per the economic survey, Delhi`s per capita income during 2021-22 at current prices has been worked out to Rs 4,01,982 as against Rs 3,44,136 during 2020-21 showing a growth of 16.81 per cent.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday presented the Outcome Budget for the year 2021-22 in the Legislative Assembly. The Delhi government is the first to introduce the Outcome Budget in which it announces details of various projects and schemes, Sisodia said.

The advance estimate of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of Delhi at current prices during 2021-22 is Rs 9,23,967 crore which recorded a growth of 17.65 per cent over the previous year.

Delhi has maintained its consistent Revenue Surplus Rs 1,450 crore during 2020-2021. However, the survey shows the revenue surplus slightly dropped by .04 per cent as Delhi`s revenue surplus was 0.18 per cent of GSDP during 2020-21 and 0.14 per cent during 2021-22.

The fiscal deficit also increased three times this year as compared to last year. There is a fiscal deficit of Rs 9,972.96 crore during 2020-21 as compared to the fiscal deficit of Rs 3,227.79 crore in 2019-20 which is 1.27 per cent of GSDP as compared to 0.41. Also Read: ICICI Bank Glitch: Here's what went wrong on ICICI net banking, mobile app

The GSDP at current prices increased by about 50 per cent in the last six years, i.e., from Rs 6,16,085 crore in 2016-17 to Rs 9,23,967 crore during 2021-22, said the survey. Also Read: iOS 15.4 battery drain issue: Apple shares tips on how to extend battery life

