Sillod Election Result 2024: Vote Counting Begins For Shinde Shiv Sena vs Shiv Sena (UBT)

Sillod Assembly Election Result 2024 Live: The Sillod Assembly seat is one of the 288 assembly seats in the Aurangabad district of Maharashtra. Voting for the Sillod seat was held on November 20. The Sillod assembly seat has been a Shiv Sena stronghold since the last 2019 elections.

There are a total of 24 candidates in the fray for the seat including several independents. The key contestants include Sangpal Chintaman Sonavane of BSP, Pathan Banekhan Noorkhan of Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi, Raju Afsar Tadvi of Bhartiya Tribal Party, Shaikh Usman Shaikh Taher of All India Forward Bloc and other independent candidates.

In the 2019 assembly elections, Abdul Sattar Abdul Nabi of the Shiv Sena won the elections by defeating Prabhakar Manikrao Palodkar an Independent by around 24,000 votes. In the 2014 assembly elections, Abdul Sattar Abdul Nabi had contested the polls on the INC ticket and had bagged the seat by defeating Bankar Suresh Pandurang of the BJP by around 13,000 votes.

The main contest in the Maharashtra assembly election is between the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi. The Mahayuti comprises BJP, NCP (Ajit Pawar) and Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) whereas the Maha Vikas Aghadi comprises Congress, NCP -Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena-UBT and the Samajwadi Party.

The voting for the 288 legislative assembly seats of Maharashtra was held on November 20 and the counting of votes is taking place today.