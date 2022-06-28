Sangrur (Punjab): Simranjit Singh Mann, the Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) candidate who won the by-election from Sangrur Lok Sabha constituency in Punjab, has stirred a controversy! Mann claimed that Khalistani militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale's lessons were behind his success. Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) President Simranjit Singh Mann said, "It's a win of our party workers and of the teachings that Sant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale has given."

Notably, Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale was a religious leader. He led a violent Pakistan-backed campaign for a separate Sikh state. In 1982, he moved into the Golden Temple complex, gathered like-minded followers and allegedly stocked weapons. The then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi ordered Operation Blue Star to check these activities. This led to a confrontation with the military in 1984 and he and several others were killed.

Simranjit Singh Mann won the by-poll defeating Aam Aadmi Party's candidate in Sangrur, the home turf of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann. After winning the Lok Sabha by-election, Mann said he would raise the "atrocities of the Indian Army in Kashmir" in Parliament. He will also talk about the killing of tribals in Bihar and Chhattisgarh."The tribal people in Bihar and Chhattisgarh are being shot dead calling them Naxalites. I will meet the candidate who is contesting for the presidential poll and discuss this," Mann said.

Simranjit Mann's comments have made Congress angry, with the party strongly objecting to his statement of supporting the separatist leader. Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said, "Punjab cannot go back to those dark days of terror. If what has come to the fore is true, then democracy has lost in Sangrur today."

Meanwhile, Mann won the bypoll with 2,53,154 votes thus defeating the ruling party's candidate on a Lok Sabha seat held last by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann."This is a great win for our party. We have defeated all national parties in this bypoll. My priority will be to raise the issue of the poor economic condition of Sangrur including the condition of farmers under debt. We will work with the Punjab government," said Mann."I am grateful to the voters of Sangrur for having elected me as your representative in parliament. I will work hard to ameliorate the sufferings of our farmers, farm labour, traders and everyone in my constituency, he added. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal congratulated Mann and said, "I sincerely and wholeheartedly congratulate Sardar Simranjit Singh Mann and his party on their electoral victory in Sangrur parliamentary bypoll and offer them our best wishes and cooperation. We bow before the mandate of the people in a true democratic spirit."

On the other hand in Uttar Pradesh, Mayawati's role behind the Samajwadi Party's defeat in the bypolls to Rampur and Azamgarh Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh has become clear. According to the anti-BJP camp, Mayawati had fielded a candidate to divide the Muslim vote in Azamgarh. The Samajwadi Party suffered the consequences. The BJP has benefited. Mayawati's party did not field a candidate to benefit the BJP from getting Dalit votes in the Rampur constituency. Which has played a big role in the victory of the saffron camp.

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi has targeted Akhilesh Yadav after the Samajwadi Party's defeat in these two constituencies. "The results in Uttar Pradesh have shown that the Samajwadi Party is incapable of defeating the BJP." Targeting Akhilesh, Owaisi said, "Akhilesh has such arrogance that he has stopped going to people. My appeal to the Muslims of the country is to create their own political identity."

