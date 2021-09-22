Singer Arif Kohli On His Success In Music Industry, "It Makes Me Happy"

Arif Kohli from Jammu and Kashmir is a soul full of talent and dreams. He is a well-known musician and also a cryptocurrency trader. Arif runs a YouTube channel where he shares his amazing work. It has been just a few months since he started his musical career online, and he already has thousands of views and subscribers.

Arif Kohli ( born 1st March 1996 ) has a penchant for both music and cryptocurrency trading. His family and friends always shower him with praises for his vocals and musical abilities. Kohli's performances frequently leave the audience spellbound at celebrations and gatherings. Arif travelled to Mumbai to record his first song years ago to start his career. His debut single was a smash hit, and so far, he has more than eight songs on his credit.

Arif Kohli says, "I always love music, singing and songwriting. But when my first song became a hit, I was over the moon. People's love gave the confidence and motivation to keep doing the good work. It makes me happy that there are people in the world who smile when they play my songs."

Arif Kohli discusses his aspirations to open an open mic studio in Jammu. According to him, "Jammu is brimming with creative artists who all need a place to display their work. As a result, I'd like to shine a light on them so that they, like me, can pursue their goals."

In the crypto world, too, Arif is doing quite well. Kohli became interested in cryptocurrency trading in 2013 and began learning everything he could. He borrowed 500 rupees from his father to begin trading in cryptocurrency, and today his net worth is estimated to be about 4-5 crores. The artist hopes that 2021 ends with a bang for him, and he wants to release more singles in 2022.

