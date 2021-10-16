हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Singhu border murder

Singhu border murder: Accused Nihang Saravjeet Singh sent to 7-day judicial custody

Nihang Sikh member Saravjeet Singh had surrendered after the gruesome killing of a man at the Singhu Border on Friday. 

Singhu border murder: Accused Nihang Saravjeet Singh sent to 7-day judicial custody

New Delhi: Nihang Sikh member Saravjeet Singh was produced before a court in Sonipat where he was sent to seven-day police remand. Singh took responsibility for the gruesome killing of a man at the Singhu Border on Friday. After, the body was found the police visited the site and by evening Singh surrendered for the murder.

Singh has named four others and now he will be taken Chamkaur and Gurudaspur in Punjab for identification. Also, the hunt is on for the murder weapon.

Earlier, Singh was taken to Crime Branch, Kharkhoda, then the Kundli police took him to the Civil Hospital. After his medical check-up he was presented in court on Saturday afternoon. The Crime Branch team may seek Nihang Sardar on police remand. 

As per sources in the wee hours of Friday, Lakhbir who was staying with a group of Nihang Sikhs on the Singhu border for the past 3 to 4 days, was accused of desecrating the holy Sarbloh Granth. 

When confronted, Lakhbir was unable to answer a barrage of questions. This lead to an argument, drawing the attention of other Nihangs. The arguments soon turned violent and the man`s hand was allegedly chopped off amid the chaos.

His body was found mutilated and tied to a police barricade at the Delhi Haryana border on Friday. 

