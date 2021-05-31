हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19

Single COVID-19 vaccine dose enough for recovered patients: BHU researchers

File Photo

New Delhi: Researchers at Banaras Hindu University have made a startling claim that those people who have recovered from COVID-19 may only require a single dose of the vaccine.

The BHU researchers conducted a study on people who have recovered from the infection and those who had not contracted the disease. It showed that COVID-recovered patients developed antibodies faster.

“We studied the effect of vaccines on COVID recovered and non-infected people. Antibodies in recovered people developed in the first week,” Prof. Gyaneshwer Chaubey, Zoology Department, BHU, was quoted as saying by ANI.

“While only 90% of non-infected people developed antibodies after 3-4 weeks, recovered people developed antibodies after the first dose,” Chaubey added.

The professor said that the findings can help solve the issue of vaccine shortage and that they have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this regard.

“By giving single-dose to recovered people we can overcome vaccine shortage. We've also written a letter to PM in this regard,” Chaubey said.

