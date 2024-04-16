Advertisement
NewsIndia
LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2024

'Sirf Office Bachega': Amit Shah Says Congress Leaders Awaiting Induction In BJP

Amit Shah claimed that over 14,000 Congress workers have joined the BJP in the last few months. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Apr 16, 2024, 06:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'Sirf Office Bachega': Amit Shah Says Congress Leaders Awaiting Induction In BJP

Congress has been facing an exodus as its party leaders have joined BJP, Shiv Sena and Trinamool Congress in the last few years. Most of the leaders have joined the BJP. Now, BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah claimed that if the saffron party opens its doors to all Congress leaders, then the grand old party will be left with only office buildings.

Addressing people during an election rally, Shah said that Congress leader KC Venugopal is not aware of the ground reality. Shah claimed that Venugopal has asked Congress workers to make BJP leaders join the grand old party. The BJP leader further said that the day BJP opens its door for all Congress leaders, then the grand old party will only have office buildings left at its disposal. 

Shah claimed that over 14,000 Congress workers have joined the BJP in the last few months. He also attacked Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for questioning the 'relevance' of the Kashmir issue for other states. "Congress national president Kharge says what do the people of Uttarakhand and Rajasthan have to do with Kashmir. Kharge does not know that the soldiers of Garhwal shed maximum blood to save Kashmir," Shah said at the poll rally here in favour of BJP candidate for Pauri Garhwal Lok Sabha seat Anil Baluni.

Addressing a rally in Uttarakhand, Shah also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a 'guarantee' to bring a uniform civil code in the country on the same lines as Uttarakhand. Shah said right from the inception of Bharatiya Jana Sangh, its leaders had made a promise that there would be no law based on religion in this country and that there would be a Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Who is killing India's Enemies?
DNA Video
DNA: Why did some Muslim countries appear to help Israel?
DNA Video
DNA: Bhagwant Mann meets Arvind Kejriwal in jail
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi's Helicopter Checked By Election Officials In Tamil Nadu
DNA
Countdown to Iran-Israel war begins
DNA
Which party will the country's Muslims support in the Lok Sabha elections?
DNA
Preparations continue in Ayodhya Ram temple for Ram Navami
DNA Video
DNA: Cong stands with anti-national forces, says Modi
DNA Video
DNA: Historic 'Surya Tilak' Of Ramlalla On Ram Navami
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan Army attack on police station