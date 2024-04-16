'Sirf Office Bachega': Amit Shah Says Congress Leaders Awaiting Induction In BJP

Congress has been facing an exodus as its party leaders have joined BJP, Shiv Sena and Trinamool Congress in the last few years. Most of the leaders have joined the BJP. Now, BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah claimed that if the saffron party opens its doors to all Congress leaders, then the grand old party will be left with only office buildings.

Addressing people during an election rally, Shah said that Congress leader KC Venugopal is not aware of the ground reality. Shah claimed that Venugopal has asked Congress workers to make BJP leaders join the grand old party. The BJP leader further said that the day BJP opens its door for all Congress leaders, then the grand old party will only have office buildings left at its disposal.

Shah claimed that over 14,000 Congress workers have joined the BJP in the last few months. He also attacked Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for questioning the 'relevance' of the Kashmir issue for other states. "Congress national president Kharge says what do the people of Uttarakhand and Rajasthan have to do with Kashmir. Kharge does not know that the soldiers of Garhwal shed maximum blood to save Kashmir," Shah said at the poll rally here in favour of BJP candidate for Pauri Garhwal Lok Sabha seat Anil Baluni.

Addressing a rally in Uttarakhand, Shah also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a 'guarantee' to bring a uniform civil code in the country on the same lines as Uttarakhand. Shah said right from the inception of Bharatiya Jana Sangh, its leaders had made a promise that there would be no law based on religion in this country and that there would be a Uniform Civil Code (UCC).