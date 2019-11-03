close

Delhi

SIT to probe violent clash between Delhi Police and lawyers at Tis Hazari

The violent clash erupted on Saturday after a minor argument between a lawyer and some policemen over parking space inside the court's building. 

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) will probe the incident of violent clash between Delhi Police and lawyers at the Tis Hazari Court Complex in Delhi on Saturday. A SIT made up of officials of the Crime Branch and headed by Joint Commissioner of Police (Jt. CP) has been formed to probe the incident.

The violent clash erupted on Saturday after a minor argument between a lawyer and some policemen over parking space inside the court's building. At least 20 policemen, including an Additional DCP got injured in the scuffle. Eight lawyers have also sustained injuries. The lawyers claimed that they resorted to violence after police opened fire on them but the police claimed that they opened fire in self-defence.

"Twenty police officials including one Additional DCP and 2 SHOs have sustained injuries. Eight advocates have also sustained injuries. In the fire 12 private motorcycles, 1 QRT gypsy of police and 8 jail vans outside the lock-up were damaged," the police said.

The Delhi High Court Chief Justice DN Patel on Saturday met senior police officers to discuss the incident. It is learnt that some judges of Delhi High Court were also present in the meeting and they also discussed the matter with senior police officers.

Sources said that Justice Patel is also scheduled to meet Delhi Commissioner of Police on Sunday to hold discussions over this incident. The representatives of Supreme Court Bar Association also met Justice Patel on Saturday over the issue.

