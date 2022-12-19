'Sita Mata's life is like life after DIVORCE': BJP Minister makes CONTROVERSIAL remark- WATCH

Madhya Pradesh Government's Higher Education Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav, during his address at the Karsevak Samman ceremony held in Nagda on Sunday, compared the life of mother Sita with the life of an abandoned person in modern times. Minister Mohan Yadav compared the life of Mother Sita to the life of a divorcee. Yadav was speaking at the Karsevak Samman function at Nagda in Ujjain on Sunday. Meanwhile, he was speaking about the events that happened in Ramji's life. He said, "Ramji had to leave Sita Mata because of the dignity of the state even though she was pregnant. Sita Mata's children had to be born in the jungle, despite so much suffering, that mother has so much respect for her husband that she forgets the hardships and prays for Lord Rama's life. In today's era, this life is like life after divorce."

Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav also said, "If told in good language, the earth splits, then the mother gets absorbed in it. His wife left her body in front of him. Today it is considered as suicide. Despite so much suffering, how would Lord Ram have spent his life, without whom it is difficult to imagine even a single moment of Sita…. Despite this, Lord Rama gave his life for the cause of Rama Rajya." However, Minister Mohan Yadav said, "the program was to honor the sacrifice of Kar Sevaks. That's why I said something about Ram Rajya. At its root was the sacrifice and love of Rama and Sita. I was telling what sacrifices Lord Rama had to make for the kingdom, what hardships had to be suffered. My point is being misrepresented."

Mohan Yadav was the chief guest at the felicitation ceremony of Kar Sevaks of Nagda-Khachrod area. He honored 94 kar sevaks on behalf of Vande Mataram Group. Many of them have passed away. Civil felications and certificates were presented to his family members. District union driver Tarachand Tanwar, Ramesh Chowdhary representing kar sevaks, and BJP district president Bahadur Singh Bor Mundla were also present at the function organized in honor of kar sevaks.