Sitting by plane's emergency exit door, DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran ridicules Tejasvi Surya

DMK Member of Parliament from Chennai Central, Dayanidhi Maran ridiculed BJP MP from Bengaluru South Tejasvi Surya over the alleged opening of a plane's emergency door. Surya, national president of BJP Yuva morcha, had reported the incident where he accidentally opened the emergency exit of the IndiGo flight to Tiruchirappalli from Chennai in December 2022 and apologised. The airline said that a passenger accidentally opened the emergency exit of the plane after boarding at Chennai airport.

Maran who was travelling on a private flight to Coimbatore ridiculed Surya, saying that he would never open the emergency exit as such a deed may make him tender a written apology as well as put other passengers' lives at risk.

The Parliamentarian, who flew to Coimbatore in an IndiGo flight shared the video on his Twitter page, which has gone viral. The former Union Minister, who represents the Chennai Central Lok Sabha constituency, said in the video that no knowledgeable person would indulge in any act that may put the lives of the passengers in great peril.

Clad in T-Shirt, Maran was seen seated near the emergency exit in the video clip. "Vanakkam. Vaazhga Tamil Nadu. I am travelling to Kovai (Coimbatore) on IndiGo flight from Chennai. I was allotted a seat near the emergency exit. I will not open the emergency exit because if I do I will have to give a written apology. Also, it would pose a threat to the flight," Maran is heard saying in it.

"Apart from that, opening the emergency door also poses a great threat to the passengers. People with self knowledge will not do such a thing. By not opening it, the passengers, including myself, will save 2 hours. I hope others will follow this. Thank you," he said. Maran had captioned the video "to all flyers, in the interest of passenger safety, please don't fool around with the #EmergencyExit!" and tagged it to IndiGo, DGCA, Tejasvi Surya. (With PTI inputs)