'Situation In China Not Unusual': Centre Says ‘India Well-Prepared’ Amid HMPV Scare

Amid the rising cases of respiratory illness in China, including those caused by the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), the Union Health Ministry on Saturday assured the people that there was no need for alarm over the recent surge. The ministry, in a statement, asserted that the "situation in China is not unusual" and that "India remains well-prepared to handle respiratory infections effectively."

The statement came after the Union Health Ministry convened a Joint Monitoring Group Meeting in view of rising cases of respiratory illnesses in China in the past few weeks.

Union Health Ministry convenes Joint Monitoring Group Meeting in view of rising cases of respiratory illnesses in China in the past few weeks. Union Health Ministry is closely monitoring the situation in China through all available channels and the WHO has been requested to share… pic.twitter.com/zytpqBse6M — ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2025

