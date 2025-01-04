Advertisement
'Situation In China Not Unusual': Centre Says ‘India Well-Prepared’ Amid HMPV Scare

The Union Health Ministry convened a Joint Monitoring Group Meeting in view of rising cases of respiratory illnesses in China in the past few weeks.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Divyadeep Singh|Last Updated: Jan 04, 2025, 10:22 PM IST
Representational Image.

Amid the rising cases of respiratory illness in China, including those caused by the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), the Union Health Ministry on Saturday assured the people that there was no need for alarm over the recent surge. The ministry, in a statement, asserted that the "situation in China is not unusual" and that "India remains well-prepared to handle respiratory infections effectively."

The statement came after the Union Health Ministry convened a Joint Monitoring Group Meeting in view of rising cases of respiratory illnesses in China in the past few weeks.

The Union Health Ministry is closely monitoring the situation in China through all available channels, and the WHO has been requested to share timely updates regarding the situation. The Union Ministry has said that India is well-prepared to handle respiratory illnesses; surveillance shows no unusual surge.

