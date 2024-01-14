Situation In Rajouri-Poonch Will Soon Be Under Control: Northern Army Commander

The Northern Army Commander, Lt. General Upendra Dwivedi, said today that the army has commenced operations against terrorists in the Rajouri-Poonch belt, with a specific focus on strengthening synergy among various security agencies.

During the Veterans Day celebration on the sidelines of a function, the Northern Army Commander stated, "In the last few years, the Rajouri-Poonch area has witnessed prosperity. There was investment and employment. Our neighboring country was not able to digest the peace and prosperity, so they are promoting terrorism in the area. We have started to take strong actions in this regard, and you will see that the situation will be under control very soon."

“We have declared 2023 as a zero-infiltration year, meaning there was no infiltration from the Line of Control in 2023. If you observe, among the terrorists that have been killed, only 21 are locals, whereas 55 are foreign terrorists,” the Northern Army Commander explained. He also mentioned that the army suffered 20 casualties last year in a spate of attacks in the Rajouri-Poonch belt.

In 2023, only 19 individuals joined terrorism compared to 122 youth who took up arms in 2022. “We will continue to ensure that local terrorist recruitment is curtailed. We are working to further strengthen the synergy among various security agencies,” he stated.

In a significant event, Northern Army Commander Lt. Gen Upendra Dwivedi, AVSM, honored veterans who have dedicated their lives to the service of the nation. The ceremony, marking the 8th Armed Forces Veterans Day, took place at the Jammu & Kashmir Light Infantry Regimental Centre in Srinagar, Kashmir. This historic celebration showcased the unwavering camaraderie between retired and serving soldiers, reaffirming the bond that unites them.

The Indian Armed Forces Veterans Day, celebrated annually on January 14th, pays homage to the exceptional services of Field Marshal K M Cariappa, the First Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Armed Forces.