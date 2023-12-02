Siwana Election Results 2023 Live Updates: Hameer Singh Bhayal Vs Manvendra Singh

SIWANA is the 138th constituency of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, representing the Barmer district. It is one of the constituencies contributing to the Barmer Lok Sabha constituency. The SIWANA Assembly constituency is designated as a General seat.

The elections for this constituency were held on November 25, 2023.

In the 2018 elections, the BJP candidate, Hameersingh Bhayal, emerged victorious. He also led the constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Earlier, in 2013, Hameersingh Bhayal of the BJP secured the seat. During the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP was leading in this constituency.

Siwana is one of the 200 electoral constituencies in Rajasthan, situated within the Barmer region. The constituency predominantly comprises rural areas and has a total population of around 2.7 lakh individuals, with an education rate of 47.26%.

In the 2018 assembly elections, the BJP candidate, Hameer Singh, secured victory with a narrow margin of only 957 votes, defeating the independent candidate Balaram, who garnered 49,700 votes. Meanwhile, Hameer Singh received 50,567 votes, achieving a vote share of 31.13%.

During the 2013 elections, BJP's Hameer Singh emerged victorious against BSP's Mahendra Kumar. The constituency has a total of 2,42,018 eligible voters, comprising 1,28,578 male and 1,13,440 female electors. In the 2018 election, the voter turnout in Siwana stood at 65.39%. Rajasthan is expected to go to polls later this year, and the voting in the state is likely to take place in a single phase.