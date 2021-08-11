Six deaths due to oxygen shortage recorded initially, no problem now: Punjab CM

Chandigarh: A day after the Centre said that only one state reported deaths due to oxygen shortage during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh admitted that the state did face the issue at the initial stages which led to the death of six people.

Singh added that the situation is under control now as the state has increased the oxygen production capacity.

“Six deaths had occurred at a private hospital in Amritsar right in the beginning when there was an oxygen shortage. That's all,” Singh was quoted as saying by ANI.

“We produced 70 tonnes of oxygen and required 300 tonnes. Now we produce 400 tonnes of oxygen. There's no problem now,” he added.

In a health ministry presser yesterday, Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal had said, “States were asked about deaths related to oxygen shortage. As per reports so far, one state informed us about a suspected case. All states that sent us reports so far, have not told us that they've specifically reported a death due to oxygen.”

Notably, in Parliament, the Centre had said that no deaths were reported due to shortage of oxygen.

Minister of State for Health Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar had said that health is a state subject and accordingly all states/UTs report cases and deaths to the Union Health Ministry on a regular basis.

“Health is a State subject. Detailed guidelines for reporting of deaths have been issued by Union Health Ministry to all states/UTs. Accordingly, all states/UTs report cases and deaths to Union Health Ministry on a regular basis. However, no deaths due to lack of oxygen have been specifically reported by states/UTs,” Pawar had said.

