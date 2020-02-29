Six detained for raising 'shoot the traitors' slogan at Delhi's Rajeev Chowk metro station

New Delhi: At least six boys were detained on Saturday (February 29, 2020) for raising controversial slogans at Delhi's Rajiv Chowk metro rail station. The boys were heard saying, "Desh ke gaddaron ko Goli maro saalon ko, which roughly translates to shoot the traitors".

The incident happened at Rajiv Chowk Metro station one of Delhi's busiest metro stations at around 12.30 pm.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police, Metro said, "We have detained them at Rajiv Chowk Metro Police Station and interrogation is being carried out."

This comes in the backdrop of violence that erupted in parts of north-east Delhi on Sunday. At least 42 people have died and more than 200 people have sustained serious injuries in the communal violence that continued for four days.

Two Special Investigation Teams (SIT) have been constituted under the Delhi Police`s Crime Branch to investigate the violence.