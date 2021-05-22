Six research scholars of Jamia Millia Islamia selected for Prime Minister's Research Fellowship

New Delhi: It is a matter of great pride for the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) university that six of its researchers have been awarded the prestigious Prime Minister's Research Fellowship (PMRF) under the Lateral Entry Scheme of the December 2020 drive.

Their names and departments / centers are as follows:

1. Fozia Tabassum - Civil Engineering Department

2. Momina - Civil Engineering Department

3. Azra Malik - Electrical Engineering Department

4. Firoz Khan - Center for Nanology and Nanotechnology

5. Alia Tayeb - Center for Basic Interdisciplinary Research

6. Aashi Saif - Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Science Center

Vice Chancellor of Jamia Prof. Najma Akhtar personally congratulated all the researchers. He hoped that it would inspire other students of the university to do well in research. He said that Jamia is ready for excellence and works hard to provide all possible help to its students to achieve great heights.

The Vice Chancellor also appreciated the efforts of Coordinator PMRF-JMI Professor Abdul Qayum Ansari for this distinguished achievement.

PMRF-JMI Coordinator Professor Abdul Qayyum Ansari said the six researchers will personally receive a fellowship of Rs 70,000 per month for the first two years, Rs 75,000 per month for the third year, Rs 80,000 per month for the fourth and fifth year respectively.

In addition, each of them will get a research grant of Rs 2 lakh per year (a total of Rs 10 lakh for five years) under the PMRF.

Earlier, under the Lateral Entry Scheme of May 2020, Ms. Mariya Khan and Ms. Abgina Shabbir from the Center for Nanology and Nanotechnology (CNN), JMI, was selected for the fellowship.

