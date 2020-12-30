Sixth round of talks between Centre, farmer unions end on positive note; next meeting on Jan 4

New Delhi: Sixth round of talks between the Central government and farmer unions on Wednesday (December 30) ended on a positive note. The next meeting will take place on January 4, according to Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar. Talking to reporters after the meeting, Narendra Singh Tomar said that Kisan Union leaders have agreed to continue the talks.

The Union Agriculture Minister said, "the first issue was an ordinance related to the Environment. Unions were apprehensive about farmers being included along with Parali (stubble burning) ones. Both sides agreed to farmers' exclusion," adding "Today's talks were held in a very good environment and it concluded on a positive note. Consensus on two out of four issues was reached between both sides."

Tomar said, "About new farm laws, we have assured them to address all their concerns. We are happy that the Kisan Union leaders have maintained discipline and peace. I have requested them that old people, women, and children should be asked to return to their home due to severe cold conditions."

Kisan leaders are hopeful of the outcome in the next round of talks. They, however, added that the movement will continue till the three new farm laws are repealed.

The government also offered to set up a committee on better implementation of MSP procurement system and also put on hold proposed laws on electricity charges and stubble burning penal provisions, but union leaders stuck to their main demand of the repeal of three contentious farm laws as their sixth round of negotiations continued for more than four hours.

The meeting between three union ministers and a 41-member representative group of thousands of farmers protesting against three farm laws on borders of the national capital saw the two sides breaking the bread, but not the ice.

While the ministers joined the farmer leaders to share their langar (community kitchen) food during the lunch break, the union representatives accepted the beverage offered by the government during the evening tea break.