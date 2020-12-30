DNA Exclusive: Inclusion of Khalistan, Left forces in farmers' stir to hurt Indian economy?

New Delhi: Over month-long farmers' agitation is still sticking to its hardline position against the new farm laws, but the Central government is ready to hold the next round of talks on all relevant issues to find a "logical solution" with an "open mind" to end this prolonged impasse.

Ahead of the crucial sixth round of talks after a three-week hiatus, Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Piyush Goyal met Union Home Minister Amit Shah to finalise the government's position, but there appear to be some forces in our country that do not want this movement to end. There are indications that the agitating farmers are under the influence of such forces.

These forces include Khalistani, 'Tukde Tukde' Gang, Urban Naxals, and Left parties, which in fact largely control the ideological edifice of these forces. Notably, anti-India Left forces that supported China in the 1962 war still do not want to witness India taking an upper stand over China, especially when the world community is slowly emerging out from the shock coronavirus pandemic.

When the whole world is looking at India as an alternative to China in the wake of the COVID-19 situation that exposed the Communist nation for allegedly hiding information about this deadly virus, but some leftist forces in India are not able to digest this reality and want to scuttle India's overall economic development.

You may recall the protests against the new citizenship law, wherein, people from a particular religion befooled to take advantage of the situation by scaring them that their citizenship would be lost. Now, under the shadow of this farmers' movement also people from a particular community from a particular region are being intimidated that they would lose their lands. The anti-national forces have been using similar formula since the independence of the country, thereby, helping China indirectly.

To understand this fact, you need to pay attention to some startling economic facts that have directly been hitting India's economic interests. So far, only Punjab has lost Rs 30,000 crore due to the farmers' movement. The movement is causing losses to states like Punjab, Haryana, Jammu, and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh on an average of Rs 3500 crores every day, according to an estimate. In 34 days, these states have lost more than Rs 1.19000 crores.

In Punjab, the telecom towers of many companies are being damaged. The protesting farmers have so far cut off the power of about 1500 towers besides damaging them.

The agitation has also affected the production of auto vehicles in India. China is currently number one in the whole world, while India stands at the 4th position. Most of the major auto firms now want to shift their manufacturing units from China to India but this movement is creating a bad image of the country.

In terms of manufacturing mobile phones, India is second in the world after China, but this ongoing protest may hinder that progress. Small and big traders in the country have so far lost Rs 5000 crores due to this movement.

When such movements take place in a country, they also dent the international image of that country and big companies shy away from making any investment there. It is obvious if India's image is hurt, then China will be the biggest beneficiary. The Left forces, who still consider China their ideological ancestor, are allegedly working on the same formula that they had adopted during the India-China war in 1962. After facing Indian forces in Ladakh and Doklam, China is now trying new ways to weaken India without confronting directly.

The latest border row with China in Ladakh is still unresolved as armies of both the countries are encamped along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) despite the severe cold. In such a situation, logistics support to Indian soldiers stationed in Ladakh needs to be uninterrupted, but attempts were made to scuttle this supply line passing through Punjab. In the name of farmers' agitation, all the routes have been closed and even trains are not being allowed to run.

In a letter to farmers a few days ago, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar had mentioned this fact. People here must think if soldiers stationed on the border will not have access to food and clothes, then who will benefit the most?

If you look carefully at the ongoing farmers' movement, then you will understand that this is not a sudden fallout of the new agricultural laws or dissatisfaction towards the government, but a well thought out plan.