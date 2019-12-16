हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jharkhand assembly election 2019

Sky-high Ram temple will be built within 4 months in Ayodhya, says Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Jharkhand

Addressing an election rally in Jharkhand's Pakur, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the Supreme Court has delivered its verdict in the case and a 'grand' temple will be built in Ayodhya. 

Sky-high Ram temple will be built within 4 months in Ayodhya, says Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Jharkhand
File photo

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that a sky-high Ram temple will be built in Ayodhya within four months. Addressing an election rally in Jharkhand's Pakur, Shah said that the Supreme Court has delivered its verdict in the case and a 'grand' temple will be built in Ayodhya. "Supreme Court has given its verdict. Now within 4 months, a sky-high temple of Lord Ram will be built in Ayodhya," he said.

The BJP working president also slammed the Congress, saying the party had failed to keep the country safe when it was in power and it cannot respect the emotions of Indians when it is not in power.

Shah addressed the rally on a day when voting was underway for the fourth phase of voting in Jharkhand. A total of fifteen assembly constituencies in Jharkhand voted on Monday to decide the fate of 221 candidates including 23 females. While the maximum, 25 candidates, are in the fray from Bokaro seat the minimum, eight candidates, are contesting from Nirsa seat.

The constituencies where the fourth phase of the election are being held are Madhupur, Deoghar, Bagodar, Jamua, Gandey, Giridih, Dumri, Bokaro, Chandankayari, Sindri, Nirsa, Dhanbad, Jharia, Tundi, and Baghmara.

Polling began at 7 am in Jamua, Bagodar, Giridih, Dumri and Tundi seats and concluded at 3 pm, while in the remaining seats the polling ended at 5 pm.

Tags:
Jharkhand assembly election 2019Assembly Election 2019Amit ShahRam TempleAyodhya
Next
Story

Delhi government has shown interest in Disha Act: AP Assembly Speaker

Must Watch

PT11M23S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired, 16th December 2019