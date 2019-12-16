Sky-high Ram temple will be built within 4 months in Ayodhya, says Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Jharkhand

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that a sky-high Ram temple will be built in Ayodhya within four months. Addressing an election rally in Jharkhand's Pakur, Shah said that the Supreme Court has delivered its verdict in the case and a 'grand' temple will be built in Ayodhya. "Supreme Court has given its verdict. Now within 4 months, a sky-high temple of Lord Ram will be built in Ayodhya," he said.

The BJP working president also slammed the Congress, saying the party had failed to keep the country safe when it was in power and it cannot respect the emotions of Indians when it is not in power.

Shah addressed the rally on a day when voting was underway for the fourth phase of voting in Jharkhand. A total of fifteen assembly constituencies in Jharkhand voted on Monday to decide the fate of 221 candidates including 23 females. While the maximum, 25 candidates, are in the fray from Bokaro seat the minimum, eight candidates, are contesting from Nirsa seat.

The constituencies where the fourth phase of the election are being held are Madhupur, Deoghar, Bagodar, Jamua, Gandey, Giridih, Dumri, Bokaro, Chandankayari, Sindri, Nirsa, Dhanbad, Jharia, Tundi, and Baghmara.

Polling began at 7 am in Jamua, Bagodar, Giridih, Dumri and Tundi seats and concluded at 3 pm, while in the remaining seats the polling ended at 5 pm.