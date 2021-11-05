हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Delhi

Smog lowers visibility in Delhi as air quality turns 'hazardous'

The bursting of firecrackers on the occasion of Diwali amid increased farm fires caused severe destruction to the air quality and led to low visibility in the national capital on Friday morning.

Smog lowers visibility in Delhi as air quality turns &#039;hazardous&#039;
Image credit: ANI

New Delhi: Despite the Delhi government`s ban on firecrackers, several people were seen bursting crackers on street on the occasion of Diwali, contributing to the degradation of the air quality, amid increased contribution from farm fires. The severe destruction of air quality in the national capital resulted in low visibility due to increased smog covers on Friday (November 5) morning.

As a layer of smog enveloped the Delhi skies, several people here complained of itchy throat and watery eyes. As per the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi (overall) is presently at 386 and is continuing to slip further.

"The overall air quality of Delhi is plunged into the upper end of very poor category...It will continue to fall now and may enter at the edge of the "very poor" to "severe" category by tonight...," SAFAR informed.

The AQI, with the concentrations of Pollution Meter (PM) 2.5 is likely to slip to 420 by today afternoon, SAFAR predicted. "Relief is expected only from the evening of November 7 but AQI will fluctuate within the Very Poor range," it said. 

