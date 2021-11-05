हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi arrives at Kedarnath Temple in Uttarakhand

PM Modi arrived at Kedarnath Temple in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district to offer prayers. 

(Credits: ANI)
(Credits: ANI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (November 5, 2021) arrived at Kedarnath Temple in Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand to offer prayers. 

PM Modi was received by Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd) and CM Pushkar Singh Dhami at the Dehradun airport. 

This will be the prime minister's second visit to the temple during his term; the last time he visited the Kedarnath temple was in 2019.

Kedarnath Temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva. Located on the bank of Mandakini river, Kedarnath temple is the of the four ancient pilgrimage sites referred to as `Char Dham Yatra` which also include Yamunotri, Gangotri and Badrinath. 

After offering prayers at the Uttarakhand hill shrine, the prime minister will inaugurate the reconstructed samadhi of Adi Shankaracharya and unveil a statue of the seer at the temple premises. Following this, PM Modi will also review and inspect the ongoing construction works. 

PM Modi will also inaugurate key infrastructure projects worth Rs 130 crores, including Saraswati Retaining Wall Aasthapath and Ghats, Mandakini Retaining Wall Aasthapath, Tirth Purohit Houses and Garud Chatti bridge on river Mandakini. 

PM Modi is also scheduled to lay the foundation stone for multiple projects in the hill state and address a public rally during his visit to the shrine. His visit comes ahead of the 2022 Assembly polls in the state.

