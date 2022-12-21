'Smoke weed everyday' displays on LED road sign in Mumbai, video goes viral: Watch

Mumbai: It seems that someone in Mumbai had a bit of a mischievous streak when it came to the LED display board at Haji Ali dargah road in Mumbai. Instead of displaying a typical diversion sign, the board was flashing the message "smoke weed every day," as captured in a video uploaded by a social media user.

Pravin Padwal, the joint commissioner of traffic, told Times Now that the L&T company was responsible for the display and that a technical glitch caused the inappropriate message to be shown. As per reports, when the issue was brought to the attention of L&T engineer Mr. Thackeray, he said that he had contacted his IT team to fix the problem and that the display had been shut off until it could be repaired.

It seems that the viral video of the incident, which was published on December 20, has caused quite a stir on social media.

Haji Ali, Mumbai - diversion sign now says "smoke weed everyday" pic.twitter.com/ivdTItelUY — Akshat Deora (@tigerAkD) December 20, 2022

It's always a little disconcerting when technology doesn't work as it should, but it's hard not to see the humor in this particular situation. While it's not exactly clear how the message ended up on the display board, one can only imagine the surprise and amusement of those who saw it. Here's hoping that the issue gets resolved quickly and that the LED display can return to its normal, less controversial function.