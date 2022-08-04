New Delhi: Union Minister Smriti Irani has always dominated the headlines and social media, mostly for her fiery speeches in Parliament or her lively posts online. Now, a video has emerged on Instagram showing Smriti Irani riding a scooty to work.

Smriti Irani on Wednesday (August 3, 2022) posted a video of her driving a scooty along the roads of central Delhi with MoS Health Bharati Pawar on the pillion. The video was shot when they were returning from Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu’s Tiranga Yatra, which was held at Red Fort in New Delhi for all MPs.

“Dropping @dr.bharatippawar Tai, MoS Health to the office after a great start to the day with Tiranga Yatra,” Irani said in the caption of the video.

In the video, Irani can be seen dressed in a sari and wearing a helmet, Pawar is in a salwar kameez and holding the National Flag. The Union Minister is also heard saying, “Dropping Bharati Tai to work.”

PM Narendra Modi on July 31 announced “Har Ghar Tiranga” movement, which will be held ahead of the Independence Day. The Har Ghar Tiranga movement is part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav campaign to mark the 75th year of India’s independence.