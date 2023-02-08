Smriti Irani’s Daughter Shanelle to get Married to Arjun Bhalla on February 9 - Here’s all About the Couple

Kheenvsar: Union Minister Smriti Irani’s daughter Shanelle Irani is all set to tie the knot with her fiance Arjun Bhalla on February 9. The actress-turned-politician reached Rajasthan this morning for her elder daughter’s marriage. After arriving at the Jodhpur airport, the Union minister for Women and Child Development left for Nagaur by road. The wedding functions will be held at the 15th-century Khimsar Fort on February 8 and 9 with family members and close friends. Shanelle Irani is Zubin Irani’s daughter from his first marriage with Mona Irani. Shanelle Irani got engaged to NRI Arjun Bhalla in 2021, and Smriti Irani took to her Instagram to share the news.

The wedding festivities have started today (February 8) and the wedding is said to be on February 9. It is being said that Smriti Irani's daughter Shanelle Irani was proposed to by her fiance Arjun Bhalla at this fort. For this reason, both of them chose this location for marriage. Not many details have been revealed by anyone and sources have stayed ‘shush’ about it. The wedding venue is booked for three days in advance and all the rituals will be organised at the 500-year-old Khimsar Fort.

Shanelle Irani has graduated from Government Law College in Mumbai and holds an LLM degree from Georgetown University Law Centre, Washington DC. Media reports claim that Bhalla is an MBA degree holder and reportedly lives in Canada, with his family of four - his parents, Sunil and Shabina Bhalla, and a younger brother.

As per reports, he did his schooling at St. Robert Catholic High School in Canada’s Ontario. He also holds an LLB degree from the University of Leicester, United Kingdom. On the professional front, Bhalla has been associated with companies including Apple Inc.

Smriti Irani has three children Shanelle, Zohr, and Zoish. While Zohr and Zoish are Smriti's children with her husband Zubin Irani, Shanelle is Zubin's daughter from his first marriage to Mona Irani.