'So I CONGRATULATE the people of Delhi...': Arvind Kejriwal makes SIGNIFICANT remark on EXIT POLL results

This time there was a lot of action regarding the Delhi MCD elections. After the elections, the results are being awaited. But the results of the exit polls have already come. In such a situation, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said at the exit polls of the capital, " So, I congratulate the people of Delhi. Yesterday, I was watching the results of the exit polls. The public has reposed faith in the Aam Aadmi Party." With this, Kejriwal said, "I hope similar results will come and wait for tomorrow in Gujarat. The results are positive. There is a new party and a new party debuted with a bang. Those people were saying that the BJP is the stronghold of these people, so if a new party takes 15 to 20 percent vote share for the first time, then it is a big deal. Wait till the day after tomorrow (if no one's government is formed?)"

Along with this, he said that the message is clear that the BJP was engaged in making false allegations. He said, "BJP alleged that Kejriwal's minister is dishonest, Manish Sisodia has done a scam. The people of Delhi have spoken very loudly today that Kejriwalji is honest and works. The people of Delhi did not believe in any such allegation. The people of Delhi are saying that the story of the liquor scam told by the BJP was false."

Kejriwal didn't stop here. He further said, "BJP appointed 7-8 Chief Ministers in the municipal elections, appointed 17 Union Ministers and did false propaganda day and night on 27 channels. In such a big country, within 10 years, a party is getting the status of a national party and that too from Gujarat, which is said to be an impregnable fort of the BJP. AAP is not only making a grand entry in Gujarat, but Gujarat is saying that you are now a national party. It is a big deal for us that people of Gujarat are saying that Aam Aadmi Party is a national party."