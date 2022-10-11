'So many achievements in Gujarat, difficult to count them': PM Modi in Ahmedabad

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (October 11, 2022) laid the foundation stones and dedicated to the nation various healthcare facilities worth Rs 1,275 crore in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. Addressing the gathering, Prime Minister Modi said that it is a huge day for health in Gujarat and remarked that the most advanced medical technology in the world, improved benefits and medical infrastructure will be made available to the public of the state.

With the availability of these medical benefits, he said that those who cannot afford private hospitals can now head to these government-run hospitals where medical teams will be deployed to serve with urgency. He also recalled that approximately three and a half years ago, he got the opportunity to inaugurate a maternal and child health super speciality hospital with a 1200-bed facility.

During his address in the poll-bound state, PM Modi also pointed out that the work and achievements in Gujarat are so many that it becomes difficult to even count them at times.

Gujarat is rapidly scaling new heights of development

Dwelling upon the ills of the system in Gujarat 20-25 years ago, the Prime Minister said that the coastal state is rapidly scaling new heights of development.

He listed the diseases of backwardness of the health sector, mismanaged education, scarcity of electricity, misadministration, and law and order issues.

"At the top of this was the biggest ill, that is, vote bank politics," he said.

October 11, 2022

He added that today Gujarat is moving ahead, leaving behind all those diseases.

"Today, when it comes to hi-tech hospitals, Gujarat stands at the top. When it comes to educational institutions, Gujarat has no match today. Gujarat is moving ahead and scaling new trajectories of growth, he added. Similarly, water, electricity and law and order situation in Gujarat has improved tremendously," he said.

"Today Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas Government is working tirelessly for Gujarat," Modi added.

PM Modi dedicated to nation following facilities in Gujarat:

Institute of Kidney Diseases Research Centre (IKDRC) in Manjushree Mill Campus



Hospital Building 1C of Gujarat Cancer Research Institute at Civil Hospital Campus, Asarva



Hostel at UN Mehta Hospital



Expansion of Gujarat Dialysis Programme with One State One Dialysis



Chemo Programme for Gujarat State.

PM Modi laid foundation stone of following projects in Gujarat:

New Medical College, Godhra



New Super Speciality Hospital of GMERS Medical College, Sola



Medical Girls College at Civil Hospital, Asarwa



Ren basera Civil Hospital, Asarwa



125-bed District Hospital, Bhiloda



100-bed sub-district hospital, Anjar

Congress outsourced contract of abusing me

At a separate rally in Jamkandorna town of Rajkot district, Prime Minister Modi said the Congress has outsourced the contract of abusing him and that it is working "silently" to capture rural votes. He warned BJP workers and supporters to be aware of the grand old party.

"In the last 20 years, those who were against Gujarat left no stone unturned to defame the state. They hurled choicest abuses against me, including calling me 'maut ka saudagar'," he said.

October 11, 2022

"They have suddenly gone silent. They have outsourced the contract of creating a ruckus, making noise, and abusing me, to others. They are silently going to villages and asking people for votes," the prime minister said.

"I should warn you against this silent strategy of the opposition party. I know this as this is being controlled by those who are known to conspire against Gujarat from Delhi," the PM said.

Targeting the opposition, Modi said when the Indian government makes a move against corruption, "an entire group shouts against us", and begins to defame government institutions.

October 11, 2022

"Why don't you give a straight reply to the allegations levelled against you? You will have to pay back whatever you have looted from the public. Shouldn't I continue to work despite criticism? I have your full blessings," he said.

(With agency inputs)