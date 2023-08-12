Social Media War: Narendra Modi Vs Rahul Gandhi - Who Has An Edge On Facebook, Twitter, Instagram?

The recently concluded monsoon session of Parliament saw a heated debate on a no-confidence motion where Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement in the Lok Sabha set the stage for the opposition vs BJP war, not only on the ground but also on the social media. Congress party was quick to latch on to the opportunity of sharing Sansad TV's YouTube video viewership screenshot to claim that Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha speech attracted more viewers than that of PM Modi. The Congress party wanted to drive home the point that PM Modi is losing his sheen among people ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and people now want to listen to the Wayanad MP. However, the overall numbers tell a completely different story:

Rahul Gandhi vs PM Modi On Twitter

PM Modi’s Twitter received approximately 79.9 Lakh engagements in the last 1 month while Rahul Gandhi’s Twitter received approximately 23.43 lakh engagements last month. PM Modi’s Twitter received approximately 2.77 Crore engagements in the last 3 months, while Rahul Gandhi’s Twitter received approximately 58.23 lakh engagements in the last 3 months.



Rahul Gandhi vs PM Modi On Facebook

PM Modi’s Facebook received approximately 57.89 lakh engagements in the last 1 month while Rahul Gandhi’s Facebook received approximately 28.38 lakh engagements last month. PM Modi’s Facebook received approximately 3.25 crore engagements this year since January, while Rahul Gandhi’s Facebook received approximately 1.88 crore engagements this year so far.

Modi vs Rahul On Instagram

The below screenshots speak for themselves about viewership numbers:

YouTube: NaMo Vs RaGa

PM Modi’s YouTube channel gained approximately 25.46 crore views in the last month while Rahul Gandhi’s YouTube gained approximately 4.82 crore views in the last month. PM Modi’s YouTube gained approximately 75.79 crore views this year while Rahul Gandhi’s YouTube gained approximately 25.38 crore views this year.

Though the views on Rahul Gandhi's handles have increased compared to the last few years, the data shows that Narendra Modi is still the king of social media and commands huge support from the masses, both - online and offline. Rahul Gandhi stil has a long distance to cover to match the online presence of PM Modi, shows the above data.