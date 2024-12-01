Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday, emphasized the critical role of family in society and warned of the potential dangers of a declining population growth rate.

Speaking at the ‘Kathale Kul (clan) Sammelan’ in Nagpur, he stated that a society risks perishing if its population growth rate drops below 2.1. According to Bhagwat, "Decreasing population is a matter of concern because the Loksankhya Shastra says that if we go below 2.1, then that society perishes, no one will destroy it, it will perish by itself."

Bhagwat explained that the population policy of India, formulated around 1998-2002, set a target to keep the population growth rate above 2.1.

He emphasized that a growth rate of at least three is required for a society to thrive, as population science dictates that it is vital for survival. According to him, maintaining a balanced population ensures the longevity of society itself.

Population Policy and National Unity

During a previous Dussehra rally in Nagpur, Bhagwat had called for a well-thought-out population policy applicable to all communities in the country.

He voiced concerns about population imbalances between different groups and how these disparities could lead to significant changes in geographical boundaries.

Bhagwat also stressed that the issue of population control should be addressed holistically, with policies that ensure equality and balance among all communities.

Women’s Rights and Equal Participation

Additionally, Bhagwat stressed the need for equal rights for women. While recognizing the significance of women as mothers, he pointed out that confining them to traditional roles within the home limits their potential.

He advocated for granting women equal decision-making power in all sectors of life, stating that there are tasks and responsibilities that women, with their unique strengths, can handle more effectively than men.