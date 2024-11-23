Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2823422https://zeenews.india.com/india/solapur-city-central-vidhan-sabha-chunav-result-2024-live-winner-and-losser-candidate-devendra-rajesh-kothe-candidatechetan-pandit-narote-candidate-total-votes-margin-bjp-congress-shiv-sena-ncp-eci-maharashtra-assembly-election-result-2823422.html
NewsIndia
ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2024

Solapur City Central Assembly Election Results Live: INC, BJP Face Off In Make-Or-Break Contest

As vote counting continues, the results for the Maharashtra Assembly elections are set to be declared on November 23.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Nov 23, 2024, 07:04 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Solapur City Central Assembly Election Results Live: INC, BJP Face Off In Make-Or-Break Contest

Solapur City Central constituency in Maharashtra witnessed polling on November 20, 2024, as part of the state assembly elections. Prominent candidates in the race include Chetan Pandit Narote (INC), Devendra Rajesh Kothe (BJP), and Khizer Quddus Peerzade (All India Forward Bloc), among others.

In the 2019 elections, Shinde Praniti Sushilkumar of the INC won the seat with a margin of 12,719 votes, defeating AIMIM's Haji Farooq Maqbool Shabdi, who secured 38,721 votes.

The 2019 Maharashtra Legislative Assembly election recorded a 61.4% voter turnout, leading to an NDA-led government formed by the BJP and Shiv Sena in coalition after neither party achieved a majority independently. This election will test INC’s hold on the constituency against BJP's challenge amid evolving political alliances in the state.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Anmol Bishnoi Seeks Asylum in the U.S.
DNA Video
DNA: Adani Case - Corruption Allegations Rock Indian Markets
DNA Video
DNA: Were Muslims Stopped from Voting in UP By-Elections?
DNA Video
DNA: Who Did Maharashtra’s Muslims Vote For?
DNA Video
DNA: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates Amid Missile Attacks
DNA Video
DNA: The Beer-Loving Buffalo Stuck in Bihar!
DNA Video
DNA: Akhilesh and the Burqa Controversy in UP Elections
DNA Video
DNA: Is the Opposition to ‘Bantenge To Katenge’ Part of a Larger Plan?
DNA Video
DNA: RSS Master Plan: From Maharashtra to UP
DNA Video
DNA: Bengal’s Waqf Property Controversy
NEWS ON ONE CLICK