Solapur City Central Assembly Election Results Live: INC, BJP Face Off In Make-Or-Break Contest

Solapur City Central constituency in Maharashtra witnessed polling on November 20, 2024, as part of the state assembly elections. Prominent candidates in the race include Chetan Pandit Narote (INC), Devendra Rajesh Kothe (BJP), and Khizer Quddus Peerzade (All India Forward Bloc), among others.

In the 2019 elections, Shinde Praniti Sushilkumar of the INC won the seat with a margin of 12,719 votes, defeating AIMIM's Haji Farooq Maqbool Shabdi, who secured 38,721 votes.

The 2019 Maharashtra Legislative Assembly election recorded a 61.4% voter turnout, leading to an NDA-led government formed by the BJP and Shiv Sena in coalition after neither party achieved a majority independently. This election will test INC’s hold on the constituency against BJP's challenge amid evolving political alliances in the state.