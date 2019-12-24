Solar eclipse 2019: Check out timings in Delhi, Mumbai, Varanasi, Ranchi

New Delhi: An annular eclipse of the sun will occur on December 26, 2019. From India, annular phase will be visible in the morning after sunrise from some places within a narrow corridor of the southern part of the country (parts of Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu) and it will be seen as partial solar eclipse from the rest part of the country.

The narrow corridor of the annular phase of the eclipse will pass through the southern part of the country through certain places like Cannanore, Coimbatore, Kozhikode, Madurai, Mangalore, Ooty, Tiruchirappalli etc. In India, the obscuration of the Sun by the Moon at the time of the greatest phase of the annular eclipse will be nearly 93%.

As one moves towards the north and south of the country from the annular path, the duration of the partial eclipse decreases. Obscuration of the Sun by the Moon at the time of greatest phase of partial eclipse will be around 90 percent in Bangalore, 85 percent in Chennai, 79 percent in Mumbai, 45 percent in Kolkata, 45 percent in Delhi, 42 percent in Patna, 33 percent in Guwahati, 70 percent in Port Blair, 35 percent in Silchar etc.

The partial phase of the eclipse will begin at 8:00 am. The annular phase will begin at 9:06 am and will end at 12:29 noon. The partial phase will end at 13:36. The annular eclipse of the Sun is visible within a narrow corridor in the Northern Hemisphere near to the equator.

Take a look at the timings of the solar eclipse in some of the Indian cities:

