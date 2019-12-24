हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Solar eclipse

Solar eclipse 2019: Check out timings in Delhi, Mumbai, Varanasi, Ranchi

An annular eclipse of the sun will occur on December 26, 2019. From India, annular phase will be visible in the morning after sunrise from some places within a narrow corridor of the southern part of the country (parts of Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu) and it will be seen as partial solar eclipse from the rest part of the country. 

Solar eclipse 2019: Check out timings in Delhi, Mumbai, Varanasi, Ranchi
File Photo

New Delhi: An annular eclipse of the sun will occur on December 26, 2019. From India, annular phase will be visible in the morning after sunrise from some places within a narrow corridor of the southern part of the country (parts of Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu) and it will be seen as partial solar eclipse from the rest part of the country. 

The narrow corridor of the annular phase of the eclipse will pass through the southern part of the country through certain places like Cannanore, Coimbatore, Kozhikode, Madurai, Mangalore, Ooty, Tiruchirappalli etc. In India, the obscuration of the Sun by the Moon at the time of the greatest phase of the annular eclipse will be nearly 93%.  

As one moves towards the north and south of the country from the annular path, the duration of the partial eclipse decreases. Obscuration of the Sun by the Moon at the time of greatest phase of partial eclipse will be around 90 percent in Bangalore, 85 percent in Chennai, 79 percent in Mumbai, 45 percent in Kolkata, 45 percent in Delhi, 42 percent in Patna, 33 percent in Guwahati, 70 percent in Port Blair, 35 percent in Silchar etc.

The partial phase of the eclipse will begin at 8:00 am. The annular phase will begin at 9:06 am and will end at 12:29 noon. The partial phase will end at 13:36. The annular eclipse of the Sun is visible within a narrow corridor in the Northern Hemisphere near to the equator. 

Take a look at the timings of the solar eclipse in some of the Indian cities: 
 

Places Timings Maximum Obscuration
Varanasi 8:20 am-9:40 am 45.2%
Ujjain 8.09 am-9.26am 61.5%
Amritsar 8.18 am -9:29 am 40.4%
Bhopal 8.10 am-9:29 am 58.8%
Chandigarh 8.31 am-9:32 am 38.1%
Chennai 8.08 am-9:34 am 85.1%
Delhi 8.17 am-9:30 am 44.8%
Dwarka 8.03 am-9:17 am 74.6%
Guwahati 8.39 am-9:17 am 74.6%
Haridwar 8.21 am-9:33 am 74.6%
Jaipur 8.13 am-9:27 am 74.6%
Jammu 8.20 am-9:29 am 74.6%
Kanyakumari 8.07 am-9:31 am 74.6%
Mumbai 8.39 am-9:17 am 74.6%
Mysore 8.04 am-9:21 am 74.6%
Nagpur 8.11 am-9:31 am 74.6%
Patna 8.24 am-9:45 am 74.6%
Pondicherry 8.08 am-9:34 am 74.6%
Pune 8.04 am-9:23 am 78.5%
Rajkot 8.04 am-9:19 am 72.0%
Ranchi 8.22 am-9:45 am 47.2%
Shimla 8.20 am-9:32 am 38.8%
Thiruvanantapuram 8.07 am-9.30 am 87.6%
Tiruchirappalli 8.07 am-9.23 am 93.1%
Ujjain 8.09 am-9:26 am 61.5%
Tags:
Solar eclipseAnnular solar eclipsesolar eclipse 2019
Next
Story

Rohtang tunnel named after Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Must Watch

PT6M35S

Aaj Ka Samachar: Watch top news of the day in detail; December 24, 2019