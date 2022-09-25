'Solidarity to all anti-fascists': Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra gets support from THIS Hollywood star

Washington: Hollywood actor John Cusack, who had earlier extended support to the farmers` protest and the protest against Citizenship Amendment Act in India, has now expressed his solidarity with Congress MP Rahul Gandhi`s Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Cusack came out in support of Rahul Gandhi`s `Bharat Jodo Yatra` on Saturday as he took to Twitter and wrote, "Indian parliament member Rahul Gandhi is walking to Kashmir - from Kerala."

A while later when a Twitter user thanked him for his support of Rahul, John responded by saying, "Yes - solidarity - to all anti-fascists everywhere!"

The 3,500-km long `Bharat Jodo Yatra` from Kanyakumari to Kashmir will be completed in 150 days and cover as many as 12 states. From Kerala, the Yatra will traverse through the state for the next 18 days, reaching Karnataka on September 30. It will be in Karnataka for 21 days before moving north. The Padyatra (march) will cover a distance of 25 km every day.

This comes as the election for the new party president is scheduled to be held.

Congress` presidential election will be held on October 17 and the election results would be declared on October 19.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday, while confirming his candidature for the upcoming Congress president election, said that Rahul Gandhi has made it clear that "no member of the Gandhi family" would become the next party chief.

Party MP Shashi Tharoor has also given an indication of contesting polls and had met Sonia Gandhi on Monday. He met Congress Central Election Authority chief Madhusudan Mistry on Wednesday. Coming back to John Cusack, he is a celebrated actor popularly known for his work in films like `Serendipity`, `Con Air`, `2012`, and `High Fidelity`. He is also known to be quite vocal about global issues on social media.