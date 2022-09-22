'Whoever becomes Congress president should remember...': Rahul Gandhi's advice to new party chief

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday (September 22, 2022) said that whoever becomes the new party president should remember that he "represents a set of ideas, a belief system and a vision of India".

"Congress president is not just an organisational post, it is an ideological post and a belief system," the former party chief said.

On one-man, one-post decision taken at the Congress Chintan Shivir in Udaipur this year, Gandhi said, "What we had decided in Udaipur is a commitment of the Congress and I expect that commitment will be maintained."

It was an apparent reference to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who is considered one of the frontrunners for the Congress chief post, that he may not get to play a double role. Gehlot is said to be Gandhis' first choice for the Congress president. He, however, reportedly does not want to leave the Chief Minister's chair.

During the three-day Chintan Shivir held in Rajasthan's Udaipur in May this year, the grand old party had adopted the "one man, one post" rule.

Earlier in the day, the Congress' central election authority issued a notification for the AICC president polls, setting the ball rolling for electing the successor to the longest-serving party chief Sonia Gandhi.

According to the notification, the process for filing nominations for the election will be held from September 24 to 30. The date of scrutiny of the nomination papers would be on October 1, while the last date of withdrawal of nominations would be October 8.

The election, if there is more than one candidate, will take place on October 17. The counting of votes and the declaration of results would be on October 19.