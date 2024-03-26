'Solve Health Issues In Delhi...': CM Kejriwal Directs Health Minister In 2nd Order From ED Custody

New Delhi: In the midst of an ongoing dispute involving the first directive issued by Delhi’s Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, from ED custody, a new order has been dispatched to the health department. This order was communicated to Delhi’s Health Minister, Saurabh Bharadwaj, via a memorandum from the Chief Minister. In a press conference, Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj stated, “Even from jail, he (Arvind Kejriwal) is concerned about the health of Delhi’s residents and has given me instructions in this regard.”

“He pointed out in his instructions that some of the hospitals and mohalla clinics in Delhi are not providing free medicines. In addition, some of them are not conducting free tests. He has instructed me to address these issues,” added Bharadwaj.

Previously, while under the ED’s custody, CM Kejriwal had issued an initial order on Sunday, instructing Water Minister Atishi to address water and sewage problems in the capital city.

CM Kejriwal, arrested on March 21 and subsequently placed in ED custody until March 28 by a Delhi court, is accused of being directly involved in a conspiracy related to the creation of an excise policy that benefits certain individuals. The probe agency alleges that CM Kejriwal sought bribes from liquor traders in return for favours.