Some Bollywood celebrities have 'verifiable links to ISI and Pakistan Army', claims BJP leader Baijayant Jay Panda

In a shocking claim, BJP leader and former Lok Sabha MP Baijayant Jay Panda on Wednesday (July 22) said that he has seen some documents which prove that some Bollywood celebrities have 'verifiable links to Pakistani spy agency ISI and Pakistan Army'. Panda, who is also BJP vice president, did not name any Bollywood celebrity, but he urged 'patriotic Bollywoodies' to stop working with these celebrities.

Panda also claimed that certain Pakistanis, who have business and personal links with some Bollywood stars, have proven track record of encouraging violence in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Came across shocking threads documenting personal & business links of some Bollywood personalities with certain Pakistanis & NRIs with undeniable track record encouraging violence in J&K, who have verifiable links to ISI & Pak army. I urge patriotic Bollywoodies to renounce them," Panda tweeted.

Came across shocking threads documenting personal & business links of some Bollywood personalities with certain Pakistanis & NRIs with undeniable track record encouraging violence in J&K, who have verifiable links to ISI & Pak army. I urge patriotic Bollywoodies to renounce them. — Baijayant Jay Panda (@PandaJay) July 22, 2020

One comment on his tweet read, "Let there be a detailed investigation by our premier agencies and let the dirt be washed once for all. The leeway given to film world was taken for granted & the alleged seedy links needs to be thoroughly probed", while another said, "Why legal action is not taken and left for boycott? (sic)"

The shocking allegations by senior BJP leader have come at a time when Bollywood is battling with various scandals, including nepotism to harassment, triggered by the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The death of 'Kai Po Che' actor has reignited debate about nepotism in Bollywood, with several big names of film industry being accused of favouring 'insiders' and harassing 'outsiders'.