S Jaishankar

'Some history lessons': S Jaishankar's sharp rebuttal to Rahul Gandhi on India-China remarks

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar today reacted sharply to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remarks that Modi government has brought "Pakistan-China together".

'Some history lessons': S Jaishankar's sharp rebuttal to Rahul Gandhi on India-China remarks
Foreign Minister S Jaishankar

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar today reacted sharply to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remarks that Modi government has brought "Pakistan-China together". "Rahul Gandhi alleged in Lok Sabha that it is this Government brought Pakistan and China together. Perhaps, some history lessons are in order," Jaishankar said in a series of tweets. "In 1963, Pakistan illegally handed over the Shaksgam valley to China. China built the Karakoram highway through PoK in the 1970s," he said.

"From the 1970s, the two countries also had close nuclear collaboration. In 2013, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor started. So, ask yourself: were China and Pakistan distant then?" the foreign minister added in a second tweet. The foreign minister also slammed Rahul Gandhi for saying that India couldn't manage a foreign guest for Republic Day.

"In Lok Sabha, @RahulGandhi said we could not get a foreign guest for Republic Day. Those who live in India know we were in the midst of a corona wave. The 5 Central Asian Presidents, who were to come, did hold a virtual summit on Jan 27. Did Rahul Gandhi miss that as well?" Rahul Gandhi said.

Gandhi, in his Lok Sabha speech, had said that the present government's stand on China and Pakistan worked only to bring the two neighbouring countries together to work against India.

"The single biggest strategic goal of India has been to keep China and Pakistan apart. But what you have done is brought them together. You have committed the single biggest crime you can commit...China has a plan.

"The foundation of their (China and Pakistan) plan has been put in place in Doklam and Ladakh. This is a serious threat to India. We have made a huge strategic mistake in J&K and in our foreign policy," he said.

S JaishankarRahul GandhiRahul Gandhi Lok Sabha Speech Today
