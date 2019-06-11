Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to visit Rae Bareli on Wednesday

LUCKNOW: UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress General Secretary for Uttar PradeshPriyanka Vadra would be on their first visit to Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday after the recently concluded Lok Sabha election.

While Sonia is believed to be visiting Rae Bareli on a daylong visit as a Thanksgiving gesture, Priyanka Vadra will be holding an introspection meeting with the Congress workers of the 42 constituencies of eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier, Priyanka was scheduled to reach Rae Bareli on a two-day visit on Tuesday but sources in Congress said that the Priyanka's programme was postponed till Wednesday as she would now be accompanied by her mother.

Though no official programme of Sonia Gandhi has been released till the filing of the report, sources said her visit to Rae Bareli is confirmed. Both Sonia and Priyanka are expected to land at Fursat Ganj airstrip at 11 am. From there, both mother and daughter are expected to reach Bhueamau Guest House where they will meet party workers.

Sonia will also meet regional representatives and the team which worked hard to ensure her win from the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha constituency. The meeting is expected to be held at 5pm on Wednesday. The meeting is being seen as Thanksgiving gesture of Sonia Gandhi.

On the other hand, Priyanka would holding meetings with Lok Sabha candidates from 42 constituencies, city presidents, MLAs, ez-MPs and MLAs to introspect the cause of Congress' defeat in the Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Congress reached to its lowest tally of just one seat in Lok Sabha election that too from Sonia Gandhi's constituency of Rae Bareli. What made headlines nationally and shocked Congress leadership was the defeat of party president Rahul Gandhi from Amethi at the hands of Smriti Irani by a margin of around 55,000 votes.

Surprisingly Amethi which was known as Congress stronghold for decades was also one of the 42 Lok Sabha constituencies which was been looked after Priyanka. This was the most important assignment given to Priyanka ever since she was appointed as Congress general secretary. Along with introspection, Congress sources said Priyanka is likely to discuss ways and means to formulate a strategy that could allow the party to set revival goals before 2022 Assembly polls in the state.