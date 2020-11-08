Sonia Gandhi hails victory of Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, sends congratulatory letters

New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday congratulated US President-elect Joe Biden on his electoral triumph, with party chief Sonia Gandhi saying his measured speeches during the campaign and stress on healing divisions among the people were greatly reassuring.

Gandhi also hailed Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' success as a "triumph for Black Americans and Indian Americans". The Congress chief said she knew Harris would work to heal and unite a "bitterly divided nation".

Sonia Gandhi's felicitations came in congratulatory letters sent by her to both Biden and Harris.

In her letter to Biden, Gandhi conveyed the party's and her "warmest congratulations" and said that like millions around the world, the Indian people have followed with great interest the course of the election during the last 12 months.

"We were greatly re-assured by your measured speeches, stress on healing divisions among the people, and promotion of gender and racial equality, global cooperation and sustainable development of all countries," she said.

The Indian people share these concerns, and "we are confident" that India and the United States will continue to work together, as in the past decades, for the welfare of the people of both countries, the Congress chief said.

Noting that business, trade, education, technology and defence cooperation have forged strong bonds between the United States and India, Gandhi said that under Biden's "wise and mature leadership, we look forward to a close partnership that will be beneficial to peace and development in our region and around the world".

In her letter to Harris, Gandhi said her win is a victory for the noble values enshrined in the American Constitution -- democracy, social justice, and racial and gender equality.

"It is a triumph for Black Americans and Indian Americans, and for the humanity, compassion and inclusiveness that you have stood for throughout your public and political life," she said.

"I admire the unwavering courage with which you have fought for your convictions -- the beliefs and values you imbibed from your remarkable mother!" she said.

As Vice President of America, Gandhi said, she knew Harris would work to heal and unite a "bitterly divided nation", that she would strengthen the ties of friendship with India, and that she would support democratic values and human rights throughout the world.

"We hope we will have the opportunity soon to welcome you to India, where you will be warmly hailed not just as a much admired leader of a great democracy, but also as a beloved daughter," Gandhi said.

The Congress party looks forward to working with you to further the bonds between the world's two largest democracies, Gandhi said in her letter to Harris.

Biden defeated incumbent Republican US President Donald Trump in the closely-fought presidential election, according to the American media.

Harris is the first-ever woman vice president-elect of the United States. She will also be the first Indian-origin and first African-American vice president of the country.