Sonia Gandhi made you minister: Congress workers protesting outside Kapil Sibal’s house

New Delhi: Hours after senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal questioned the high command over the recent turmoil in Punjab and the exodus of several leaders across the country, party workers staged a protest outside his residence in Delhi.

Congress leader Ajay Maken hit out at Sibal reminding him that it was Sonia Gandhi who ensured he became a Union Minister during the UPA regime. He said Sibal should not “degrade the organisation that gave them an identity”.

“Sonia Gandhi ji had ensured that Kapil Sibal becomes a minister in Union Cabinet despite not having organizational background. Everyone in the party is being heard. Want to tell Mr Sibal and others that they shouldn't degrade the organization that gave them an identity,” Maken was quoted as saying by ANI.

Earlier today, Sibal addressed the media demanding urgent steps by the party to save the party.

“We are not ‘Jee Huzoor 23’. It is very clear. We will keep talking. We will continue to reiterate our demands,” said Sibal.

“In our party, there is no president so we don't know who is taking these decisions. We know and yet we don't know,” he said in an indirect reference to the Gandhi family.

Sibal further appealed to the party members to work together to strengthen the party. He even urged those who have left the party to come back.

“Every Congressman of the country should think as to how the party can be strengthened. Those who have left should come back because Congress alone can save this republic,” he said.

