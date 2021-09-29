We are not Jee Huzoor 23, will keep talking: Kapil Sibal targets Congress high command

New Delhi: A day after fresh drama in Punjab following Navjot Singh Sidhu’s resignation, Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Wednesday (September 29) targeted the party high command over the lack of leadership.

He is one of the 23 leaders (G-23) who wrote a letter to Sonia Gandhi demanding organisational reforms in the party and a full-time President. Sibal said he would continue to raise those demands.

“We are not ‘Jee Huzoor 23’. It is very clear. We will keep talking. We will continue to reiterate our demands,” Sibal was quoted as saying by ANI.

“In our party, there is no president so we don't know who is taking these decisions. We know and yet we don't know,” he said in an indirect reference to the Gandhi family.

He took a dig at the recent decisions taken by the party leadership, particularly in the context of infighting in the border state of Punjab.

“We (leaders of G-23) are not the ones who will leave the party and go anywhere else. It is ironic. Those who were close to them (party leadership) have left and those whom they don't consider to be close to them are still standing with them,” Sibal said.

“A border state (Punjab) where this is happening to Congress party means what? It is an advantage to ISI and Pakistan. We know the history of Punjab and the rise of extremism there... Congress should ensure that they remain united,” he added.

Sibal further appealed to the party members to work together to strengthen the party. He even urged those who have left the party to come back.

“Every Congressman of the country should think as to how the party can be strengthened. Those who have left should come back because Congress alone can save this republic,” he said.

Sibal informed media that one of the senior party leaders would write a letter to Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi demanding urgent CWC meeting in view of the ongoing crisis.

“I believe that one of my senior colleagues has perhaps written or is about to write to Congress president to immediately convene a CWC so that a dialogue can take place as to why we are in this state,” Sibal said.

As it turned out, Ghulam Nabi Azad wrote a letter to Sonia Gandhi demanding CWC meet.

Live TV