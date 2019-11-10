Sonia Gandhi must apologise over National Herald article on Ayodhya verdict: BJP

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) attacked Congress and demanded an apology from party interim president Sonia Gandhi over a controversial article published on Sunday, a day after a five-member Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court delivered the historic judgment in the Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case.

Addressing a press conference, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said, "Through its mouthpiece National Herald, the grand-old party is trying to convey that the Supreme Court gave the same decision as wanted by Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and RSS. To call the apex court, the Supreme Court of Pakistan is extremely shameful. Pakistan former Prime Minister General Musharaff had also once manipulated the court in the same way. Is Congress trying to say that there is a dictatorship in India?"

"The party wants to provoke a riot in the country through such articles. Sonia Gandhi and Navjot Singh Sidhu have been repeatedly seen talking in favour of Pakistan. We demand an apology from Sonia for the disgusting remarks made on Ayodhya verdict in National Herald," Patra said during the conference.

Congress' mouthpiece National Herald, in one of its articles published on Sunday, questioning the court's verdict on the 100-year-old politically and religiously sensitive matter while drawing parallels with the Pakistan Supreme Court.

