Sonia Gandhi to continue as party president, says Congress after CWC meet

New Delhi: The Congress party after the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on Sunday (March 13) announced that Sonia Gandhi will continue to lead the grand old party and will remain in the post of party president. "Congress interim president Sonia will lead us and will take future steps. We all have faith in her leadership," Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge after the party's working committee meeting told to ANI.

Congress's interim president Sonia Gandhi today held the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting at the AICC office to discuss the poll debacle in all 5 states and the current political situation.

"She (Sonia Gandhi) continues to be the president of the party. Detailed discussion held about the 5 states elections. We discussed how to take things forward and how we prepare for the forthcoming elections," AICC Goa in-charge, Dinesh Gundu Rao told ANI after the party's CWC meeting.

Mallikarjun Kharge, Ambika Soni, Salman Khurshid, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra along with other leaders attended the CWC meet. The G-23 dissident leaders, who have questioned the leadership and pressed for organisation overhaul, have indicated that the issues of internal polls could be raised again.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot expressing his faith in Gandhi family and asserting its importance to Congress said, Rahul Gandhi should become the Congress party president.

Live TV