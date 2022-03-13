Sonia Gandhi chairs key CWC meet to discuss poll drubbing in 5 states

New Delhi: After facing defeat 2022 assembly elections, Congress's interim president Sonia Gandhi is now holding the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting at the AICC office to discuss the poll debacle in all 5 states and the current political situation.

Congress failed poorly in Uttar Pradesh assembly polls after securing just 2 out of 403 seats in the state. In the state of Punjab Congress lost its government to AAP after months of the internal rift. In Manipur Goa and Uttarakhand also Congress did not perform well.

Mallikarjun Kharge, Ambika Soni, Salman Khurshid, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra along with other leaders are attending the CWC meet.

The G-23 dissident leaders, who have questioned the leadership and pressed for organisation overhaul, have indicated that the issues of internal polls could be raised again.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot expressing his faith in Gandhi family and its asserting importance to Congress said, Rahul Gandhi should become the Congress party president.

