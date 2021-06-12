Sonu Sood's foundation offers scholarships to civil service aspirants, check details

Bollywood actor Sonu Soon may portray negative characters in reel life but he has proved many times that he is a real-life hero. Sonu Soon has made news when last year he started helping the migrant labourers reach their home in remote villages during the lockdown induced by the coronavirus pandemic. In a recent development, Sonu Sood has offered coaching scholarships for the students preparing for the civil services examination.

Sonu Sood has launched an initiative under the name "Sambhavam". The actor has posted a tweet from his official Twitter handle. He said that he has launched a new initiative "Sambhavam" to help students preparing for IAS exams.

Karni hai IAS ki tayyari

Hum lenge aapki zimmedari Thrilled to announce the launch of 'SAMBHAVAM'.

A @SoodFoundation & @diyanewdelhi initiative. Details on https://t.co/YO6UJqRIR5 pic.twitter.com/NvFgpL1Llj — sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 11, 2021

According to media reports, Sonu Sood wrote in a tweet, "IAS preparation slated to be done... We will take your responsibility. I am thrilled to announce the launch of "SAMBHAVAM." This is an initiative of Sood Charity Foundation and Diya Delhi. Giving this information, the actor also shared a photo of him with a lot of information about coaching. The photo reads, "I have promised free IAS coaching scholarships for interested candidates".

Not only this, the actor Sonu Sood's fans are demanding that he should be awarded Padma Vibhushan for his commendable work in the pandemic. Reports say the Central government had sought suggestions from citizens for Padma Vibhushan honour. Tollywood star Brahmaji considered Sonu Sood right for the honour and named him for the award.

