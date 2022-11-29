Sorry but have to take action…’: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee reprimands North 24 Parganas officials over inadequate arrangement

Hingalganj: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee halted a programme in North 24 Parganas on Tuesday (November 29, 2022) and chastised the district magistrate for failing to deliver blankets and winter clothing she had purchased for distribution among locals. In the presence of locals, Banerjee requested that District Magistrate Sharad Dwivedi make arrangements to bring the garments to the venue as soon as possible. Thousands of people had gathered in Hingalganj for the event, which was intended to distribute government scheme benefits and caste certificates."I've brought 15,000 winter garments, and blankets for locals. Where have you kept them? Bring them to me immediately. I'll not continue with the programme till you get those. I'll wait here," Banerjee informed Dwivedi.

The CM, who is in the district for two days, also warned the DM and other officials that such lapses would result in severe punishment. "I'm sorry, but I'll have to take action in case the DM and block development officers don't carry out their responsibilities properly," she added. Bunches of shawls were brought to the venue about 15 minutes later. The CM then announced that 1,000 shawls would be distributed to local women. Earlier in the day, the CM, who arrived here in a helicopter on Tuesday afternoon, offered prayers to the local deity 'Bonobibi' and planted a tree at a temple here. West Bengal Gets Sunderban as a New District Ahead of Panchayat Elections There are now 24 districts in total.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar to visit West Bengal

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar is scheduled to visit Tripura and West Bengal on Tuesday (November 29, 2022), his first trip to these states after assuming the second highest constitutional post in the country, officials said. He will reach Tripura first and go to West Bengal later. After arriving at Agartala, the capital of Tripura, Dhankhar will leave for Udaipur in the Gomati district by an IAF chopper to offer prayer at the Maa Tripureswari temple. Later, he will attend a seminar at MBB College in Agartala. Chief Minister Manik Saha is scheduled to be present at the event.

Former West Bengal governor

The Vice President will then leave the state for Kolkata. Dhankhar, a former West Bengal governor, is slated to arrive at the Kolkata airport in the afternoon and head straight to the famous Kali temple at Kalighat to offer puja. He will later go to a place in Salt Lake near here for a private visit, the official said. Before becoming the Vice President, Dhankhar was the governor of West Bengal.

During his three-year tenure at Raj Bhavan here, he had frequent run-ins with the Mamata Banerjee government on issues like law and order, post-poll violence, the appointment of vice-chancellors of state universities, signing of bills passed by the assembly and his tweets criticising the state administration.

(With agencies inputs)