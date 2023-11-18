trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2689470
'Sorry For The Little Scare': BRS MLC Kavitha After Falling Unconscious During Roadshow

While the party workers were concerned for her health, she later took to X (formerly Twitter) to inform them that she was doing well and was unwell due to dehydration. 

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC Kavitha Kalvakuntla today fell unconscious during a roadshow in Telangana's Itikyal. Telangana will vote for its third assembly elections on November 30 while the counting of votes will take place on December 3 along with four other states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram. The ruling BRS is locked in a triangular contest with the Congress and the BJP in Telangana.

During her party's roadshow, Kavitha was seen falling unconscious while standing atop the campaign vehicle. While the party workers were concerned for her health, she later took to X (formerly Twitter) to inform them that she was doing well and was unwell due to dehydration. 

"Sorry for the little scare. I’m doing just well, also happened to have met this sweet little girl and after spending time with her, I’m feeling a little more energetic," said Kavitha while sharing a video from a party worker's home where she was taken after falling unconscious.

In the previous Assembly election in 2018, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), previously known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), won 88 of the 119 seats, hogging 47.4 per cent of the total vote share. The Congress came in a distant second with just 19 seats.

