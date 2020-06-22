हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
South Korea Visa

South Korea to restrict visas, flights from Pakistan, Bangladesh after rise in COVID-19 cases

The move came as a precautionary measure announced to strengthen visa and entry restrictions, as the country has recently reported a surge in novel coronavirus cases imported from the two countries.

Seoul: The South Korean government will restrict issuing visas to people from Pakistan and Bangladesh except for diplomatic and urgent business purposes, with effect from Tuesday, Yonhap news agency reported.

At the same time, the authorities will temporarily not permit non-scheduled flights between South Korea and these countries.

The number of imported COVID-19 cases has been on a sharp increase in South Korea, reaching a 68-day high of 17 on Friday. 

